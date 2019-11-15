Discussion and walk to be held to spread awareness on homelessness in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- November 16-24 is known as National Homelessness Awareness Week.

In Marquette, a series of events are being held to educate people in hopes of finding solutions to the issue through the Marquette Continuum of Care Program.

Tomorrow night, a dialogue series about homelessness in the U.P. will be held at Ore Dock Brewing Company. It’s from 6 to 7:30 with a suggested $10 donation to benefit Room at the Inn.

Then on Saturday is the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” walk-a-thon.

“I know people have commented like,’Oh, it’s going to be cold. You know, I don’t want to go walk.’ And I say, ‘Well, homeless people often walk in that cold all day, everyday,'” said Kim Frost, Continuum of Care Program. “And so put your warm gear on and come out and join us at 10:00 and be a part of the solution.”

The walk starts in the NMU Parking Lot 60 by the Berry Events Center at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

From the Berry Events Center, walkers will head down Third Street to Washington Street and then to First Presbyterian Church where people can turn around and walk back or take a shuttle back to the meeting place.

Participants are asked to bring a pair of new or gently used shoes or boots to donate at the beginning of the walk.