GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will meet tonight for a debate hosted by WOOD TV8.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will run one hour, airing on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com.

Political reporter Rick Albin will moderate, asking the Democratic incumbent and Republican challenger about the most important issues in Michigan, including posing some questions submitted by viewers.

In addition to WOOD TV8, WLNS in Lansing, Local 3 in Marquette, 9&10 News in Cadillac, ABC 12 in Flint and WDIV in Detroit will carry the debate either on air, online or both. You can also listen to it on WOOD Radio in Grand Rapids; 910-AM Superstation, WWJ and WJR in Detroit; and on Michigan Radio NPR statewide.

The Nov. 8 vote will include not only the election for governor but also Michigan’s other top offices — attorney general and secretary of state — and three ballot proposals, including one that would enshrine the right to abortions in the state constitution.

Some 1.6 million absentee ballots been requested — a number likely to grow — and more than 155,000 already returned. The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office says this could be the highest turnout ever for a gubernatorial election, the Associated Press has reported.