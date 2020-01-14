DNR: Eastern U.P. snowmobile trails still impacted by recent storms

snowmobile_1549575688002.jpg

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Department of Natural Resources (DNR) stated on Tuesday that sections of Mackinac and Chippewa counties continue to feel the effects of recent snow and ice storms that hit the area.

On Jan. 6, there were an estimated 120 miles of storm-damaged snowmobile trails in the eastern part of the region. As of Jan. 14, about 30 miles remain impassable.

“Grant-funded trail workers and DNR crews have worked over the past week clearing debris,” said Paul Gaberdiel, eastern U.P. trails specialist with the DNR. “Multiple crews are working to open trail segments in a variety of areas.”

Downed trees, branches, and water over sections of trail have posed challenges.

Among the remaining concerns:

  • Snowmobile Trail No. 889 to the Bay Mills area remains closed. An anticipated reopen date is unknown.
  • Additional segments of trail in Chippewa and Mackinac counties are impassible.
  • Grant sponsors (trail workers) have been working on other snowmobile trail segments not identified.

“We strongly urge snowmobilers to use caution while traveling the trails, watching for hazards, including trail cleanup crews,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. 

Trails in the Curtis area of Mackinac County that had been closed were reopened and groomed over the weekend.

For the latest information on trail and other facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

