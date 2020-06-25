DNR, EGLE release Enbridge documents, pictures of recent damage to Line 5, Enbridge issues statement

One of the four pictures depicting damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac. Photo courtesy of Enbridge Energy.

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – On Thursday evening, directors Dan Eichinger of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Liesl Clark of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) released information received from Enbridge Inc. regarding the recently discovered damage to the Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The information includes engineering reports and photographs prepared by Enbridge for the East and West legs of the pipeline.

The reports, which are available online, were requested of Enbridge by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Also requested but not yet received from Enbridge: Information about the potential causes of the damage and steps Enbridge may undertake to protect the pipeline from potential future damage.

UPDATE 6/25/20: Enbridge released a statement regarding the Line 5 damage and operations being ceased. Below is the full statement:

Today a Michigan Circuit Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order requiring Enbridge to shut down Line 5 through the Straits of Mackinac within 24 hours until a hearing on the State’s request for preliminary injunction can be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and a ruling made on the preliminary injunction.

Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines said, “Enbridge is disappointed in the court’s ruling as we believe that Life 5 is safe; however, the west leg of Line 5 has been shut down.”

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has regulatory oversight of the pipeline’s operations and fitness for service. Enbridge will be providing the court with the information it has requested relating to PHMSA’s approach to assessing the current situation with Line 5, including restart planning for the West leg.

“Inspections have determined that the west segment of Line 5 crossing the Straits is safe for operations and which PHMSA did not object to restarting; we had shut down the east segment of the pipeline pending a review of a disturbance that was discovered on one of the screw anchors and an assessment of the East leg’s fitness for service.” Yu said. Enbridge is committed to protecting the environment and the waters of the Great Lakes, while keeping energy flowing safely and reliability to the people who need it.

An extended shutdown of Line 5 would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers in Michigan and the surrounding region.