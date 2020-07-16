DNR highlights importance of water safety and understanding rising lake levels

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – With short summers in the Upper Peninsula, many people take advantage of the season to spend as much time in the water as possible.

Water can turn a day of fun into a dangerous situation. John Pepin with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on water safety.

The biggest item he mentioned is to look out for one another. If you have children, keep a close eye on them. Another tip was to use the buddy system.

Pepin says many beaches have flag warnings or signs to let people know whether the water is safe is or not.

An issue the DNR is facing is with high water levels. This has led to things like washed away campgrounds, trees/land and boat docks and pilings being submerged in water.

For more safety tips in the water from the Michigan DNR, click here.