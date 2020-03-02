DNR: Ice conditions may prompt removal of fishing shanties

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ice conditions on Michigan lakes and other waterways may force the early removal of fishing shanties.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says all shanties must be removed once ice no longer can safely support them. DNR Law Enforcement Division Lt. Jason Wicklund says “it’s the angler’s responsibility to safely remove their shanty before it falls through the ice.”

Repeated thawing and refreezing of ice weakens its integrity, decreasing its ability to support additional weight of people, snowmobiles, off-road vehicles and shanties. The DNR says deteriorating ice, water currents and high winds also increase the probability of pressure cracks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Wildcats Drop Final Regular Season Home Game To MTU Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Drop Final Regular Season Home Game To MTU Friday Night"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Braves rally to beat Esky in Battle for Delta County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Braves rally to beat Esky in Battle for Delta County"

Alzheimer's Disease and seizures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Disease and seizures"

Trenary Outhouse Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenary Outhouse Classic"

Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan Tech vs Northern Michigan Rivalry Weekend LIVE"

Promoting early literacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promoting early literacy"