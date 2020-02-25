DNR investigating death of bald eagle in Grand Haven

News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scotti Roc says he found this bald eagle dead in Grand Haven on Feb. 25, 2020.

**Editor’s Note: The attached images have been blurred to obscure the eagle’s injuries and blood.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are working to learn what killed a bald eagle found dead in Grand Haven.

Scotti Roc told News 8 that he found the blooded bird Tuesday morning on a walking path near Grand Isle Marina and called the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. He said he thinks it was shot.

The DNR is investigating, but was not prepared to make any statement Tuesday afternoon about how the bald eagle died.

Bald eagles are no longer endangered, but as a symbol of the United States are federally protected.

Anyone who knows anything about the bald eagle’s death is asked to call the DNR’s Report All Poaching line at 1.800.292.7800.

