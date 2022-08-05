ASHLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The DNR is investigating an incident where soil along Enbridge Line 5 in northern Wisconsin was suspected to be contaminated.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that it is assisting with an investigation of soil that is believed to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5. The suspected contamination is south of Ashland.

On August 3, Enbridge told the DNR that a contractor encountered soil suspected to be contaminated near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road. This reportedly is about a mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation.

Enbridge said that the contamination is believed to be from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release.

All the suspect material was excavated and stockpiled. The DNR reportedly has not seen any additional petroleum odors or soil staining. Enbridge slowly increased pressure to try to find a leak, and is at full pressure with no sign of a leak or alarm.

The investigation is still ongoing and the DNR will provide information when it becomes available.