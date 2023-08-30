ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — After a statement this morning, the Department of Natural Resources has announced a newly constructed gate will remain open for anglers looking cast a rod into Lake Angeline.

The gate is on private property between the road and public access boat launch constructed less than a decade ago. When visiting the site, DNR employees found the gate open and the property owner nearby.

The property owner and DNR are negotiating an easement to allow regular access, while also exploring the option of an older, existing legal easement adjacent to the driveway that has been used since the launch was built.

Local 3 will have perspective from the homeowner later tonight, as well as more insight into easements across the state from the DNR.