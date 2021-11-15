DNR requesting help from hunters as firearm deer season begins in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is requesting that hunters who successfully harvest a deer this hunting season stop in at a check station located at several DNR offices across the state. This year the DNR’s check stations will be open November 15-18, a shorter timespan than in previous years.

For hunters who cannot visit a station on these dates, the DNR recommends registering online. However, hunters must visit an office in person to receive a cooperation patch.

“We would age your deer and we get a little location data down to about a square mile,” said Brian Roell, a wildlife biologist for the DNR. “We would enter that into our little tablets. It helps us with deer regulation and estimating deer populations.”

The DNR says testing for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the U.P. will only occur in core CWD surveillance areas located in Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties. However, DNR offices in other locations can assist in removing lymph nodes from deer carcasses. Hunters interested in sending lymph nodes in for testing from these locations can find more information on the DNR’s website.

Check out the DNR’s website here for a full map of check stations in Michigan.