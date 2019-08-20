DNR to do herbicide treatments in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Beginning today, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is scheduled to apply herbicide treatments at four sites in the Charley Lakes area of southern Marquette County in preparation for red and jack pine planting.

DNR pesticide applicators are licensed and trained in the safe use of these herbicides. All herbicides used by the DNR are EPA approved for use.

The herbicides being used in these applications are Accord XRT II (50.2% glyphosate) at 2.25 quarts per acre and Arsenal PL (26.7% imazapyr) at 12 ounces per acre.

“We want folks who may be planning to pick berries to know which areas we are planning for herbicide treatments prior to their taking place,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “Because herbicides are being used, we urge the public not to pick or eat berries, or other edible plants, from these sites for the remainder of the season.”

The herbicide is being applied from a logging skidder. Application dates and times may vary depending on weather conditions.

DNR personnel remain on site to ensure no one enters the treatment areas during herbicide applications. Signs will be posted at each of the sites, which total about 100 acres.

In areas where there are adjacent private lands, attempts to contact landowners will be made, with many of these properties involving camps or cabins with absentee landowners.