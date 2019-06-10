DNR to temporarily close Oman Creek boating access site in Gogebic County

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

GOGEBIC COUNTY — The Oman Creek boating access site, located on Lake Superior at Little Girls Point, will be closed Tuesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 13, while an engineering firm conducts offshore soil borings.

“This work is part of a site improvement project that is aimed at providing better public access and shoreline erosion control,” said James Peace, lead ranger at Lake Gogebic State Park.

Saxon Harbor, in Wisconsin, is located approximately 8 miles to the west and provides public access to Lake Superior.

Black River Harbor located 20 miles to the east and north of Bessemer, Michigan, also provides public access to Lake Superior and may be used by boaters seeking an alternate point from which to launch.

The offshore soil borings are part of an estimated $1.1 million design and construction project aimed at developing a sediment groin at the Oman Creek boating access site.

“A groin is a structure intended to interrupt the transport of sediments along the shoreline,” said Eric Cadeau, DNR regional field planner in Baraga. “It is designed to reduce the frequency of dredging necessary to keep the boating access site open and available to the public.”

For the latest information on boating access site and other closures, visit the DNR closures page at: Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.