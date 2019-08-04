DNR’s Eastern U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council meeting canceled

MARQUETTE, NEWBERRY — A meeting of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 27 in Newberry has been cancelled.

The council will meet next in a joint session, with its western U.P. counterpart, from 3-5- p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

For more information on the councils, including past and upcoming meetings, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC or contact the DNR Upper Peninsula regional coordinator’s office at 906-226-1331.

