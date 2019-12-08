DNR’s Eastern U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet Dec. 10 in Newberry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the basement conference room at the Luce-Mackinac-Alger-Schoolcraft Health Department office.

A deer season recap, off-road vehicle licenses, trail permits, and an update on oak wilt are some of the topics that will be addressed.

People will have a couple chances to speak during the meeting.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula coordinator’s office at 906-226-1331.