DNR’s Eastern U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan+DNR+logo_1441216834691_4673313_ver1.0_640_360_1494002863662.jpg

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet Dec. 10 in Newberry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the basement conference room at the Luce-Mackinac-Alger-Schoolcraft Health Department office.

A deer season recap, off-road vehicle licenses, trail permits, and an update on oak wilt are some of the topics that will be addressed.

People will have a couple chances to speak during the meeting.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula coordinator’s office at 906-226-1331.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Future of Prosthetics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Prosthetics"

9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "9th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2019"