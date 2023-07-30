WETMORE, Mich. (WJMN) – In the Upper Peninsula, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has established two councils to represent the 15 counties in the region. The Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council has its next meeting planned for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The council will meet at Munising Township Hall, E9630 Prospect Street in Wetmore from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This map shows the division of counties between the two advisory councils in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the DNR, the councils are designed to, “provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.”

On the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is an update on nuisance regulation changes made by the Natural Resource Commission. Presentations are also planned on the DNR Marketing and Outreach Division responsibilities as well as a Forest Resources Division overview, including a fire management update.

There will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting. To make arrangements to speak at the meeting, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331

To find application forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit the council’s DNR webpage.

The next meeting for the Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council is scheduled for September 6, 2023 in the Houghton area. An exact location has not been determined.