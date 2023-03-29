GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Diabetes Association is sounding the alarm about the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a rise in the number of children diagnosed with the disease in recent years.

“The rise is pretty dramatic and the reason it’s concerning is when you develop diabetes at a young age, that gives you a longer period of time to develop complications from diabetes,” Dr. Nader Kasim, a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist and diabetologist with Corewell Health, told News 8 on Tuesday, which was Diabetes Alert Day.

Kasim explained that with Type 2 diabetes, the patient is typically resistant to their own insulin. He said patients can also have abnormalities in being able to make insulin.

He said that parents concerned about their children should look for symptoms including increased urination, increased thirst, persistent thirst or hunger, weight loss without effort, blurry vision or numb or tingling hands and feet.

If you believe you may be at risk for Type 2 diabetes, you can take a test online to determine your risk level for diabetes. The test takes into account age, weight, activity and family history of diabetes. It takes about 60 seconds to complete. When you’re done, the test will tell you your risk level and what to do next.