GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The director of Otsego County Animal Control is reminding pet owners that while CBD is safe for most animals, THC is not.

The reminder comes days after an Otsego County woman claimed she was attacked by her family dog after feeding it a THC gummy. According to a report from 9&10 News, animal control said the dog has been with the family for four years and is “not an aggressive breed.”

CBD and THC are two compounds commonly found in marijuana. THC is the one that triggers psychoactivity. While CBD is considered safe for dogs and can help alleviate aches and pains, THC is considered toxic.

“It depends on the composition of the dog or cat on how it is going to affect them. But the biggest thing is to be aware and to know what to look for,” OCAC Director Melissa FitzGerald told 9&10 News.

THC toxicity can lead to side effects ranging from a lack of coordination and sluggishness to restlessness and aggression.

“This dog became very aggressive, and it was a bad scene,” FitzGerald said.

Her team is now working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to try to get a warning placed on THC products.

Experts recommend that if your pet consumes THC, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.