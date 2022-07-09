MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — A dog visiting Miners Castle Friday was rescued after jumping over a railing at the lower overlook and falling down the cliff to a ledge nearly 30 feet below.

When park rangers arrived at the scene, the 4-year-old cocker spaniel/poodle mix named Leo was visible on a ledge, moving and limping around. Family members reassured Leo to stay put as additional park staff was called in, along with a volunteer from the Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals team, to rescue the dog from this steep complicated section of Lake Superior shoreline.

SHARP member John Miller from Munising was lowered down to the ledge. Leo was barking and wagging his tail; however, he wouldn’t come to Miller. After about 25 minutes of coaxing and offering dog food, bread, and finally Goldfish crackers, Leo came to Miller and Chief Ranger Joe Hughes.

Once Leo was with rescuers, John was able to craft a makeshift harness from webbing to fit the dog and get him back onto the lower overlook platform to his waiting family.

“The park’s shoreline can be very unforgiving from the cold water to the sheer cliffs and drop-offs,” Hughes said. “By partnering with the highly trained mountaineering guides on SHARP, we are able to safely effect these types of high-angle rescues here at the park.”

The Wisconsin family was very thankful, and they were going to buy Leo a harness. Leo was leashed but slipped out of his collar when he reached the end of the leash as he fell.