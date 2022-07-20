LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an incident where a UTV rider was shot after allegedly assaulting a DNR Warden in Forest County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, on July 15 around 9:30 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden did a traffic stop of a UTV. The traffic stop was done on Keith Siding Road.

During the traffic stop, a second UTV reportedly pulled up between the Warden and the first UTV. Then the driver of the second UTV allegedly got out and assaulted the Warden.

The Warden then shot the assaulting driver with his gun. Authorities say that the driver who got shot was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Warden was also sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was reportedly injured during the incident.

The Warden was placed on administrative leave, which is the DNR’s policy. The investigation is being led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Crandon Police Department are assisting in the case.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the Forest County District Attorney when it is concluded.