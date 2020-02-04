Dolls of black figures on tree-like racks removed from MSU gift shop

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University officials say its performing arts center has removed a gift shop display featuring dolls depicting prominent black figures that were hanging from a tree-like rack.

School spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant issued a statement apologizing for the display, which was intended to mark Black History Month along with programming at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Black graduate student Krystal Rose Davis-Dunn tells the Lansing State Journal that the dolls recalled “lynching of black people from trees.” Guerrant says an internal investigation is underway. She added that officials will provide racial bias training for workers and volunteers.