Dolls of black figures on tree-like racks removed from MSU gift shop

News
Posted: / Updated:
generic-michigan-state-university-generic-msu_1516999953994.jpg

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University officials say its performing arts center has removed a gift shop display featuring dolls depicting prominent black figures that were hanging from a tree-like rack.

School spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant issued a statement apologizing for the display, which was intended to mark Black History Month along with programming at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Black graduate student Krystal Rose Davis-Dunn tells the Lansing State Journal that the dolls recalled “lynching of black people from trees.” Guerrant says an internal investigation is underway. She added that officials will provide racial bias training for workers and volunteers. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette Area Theatre Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette Area Theatre Awards"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Gwinn hold serve on their home courts"

FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "FedEx driver helps customer by shoveling before delivery"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/3/2020"

Hepatitis C organ transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hepatitis C organ transplants"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"