LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lucky Michigan turkey will be spared from participation in this year’s Thanksgiving holiday, and its name is “Dolly Pardon.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winning name from this year’s turkey-naming contest. In the annual state and federal tradition of the executive branch’s “pardoning” a turkey before the holiday, more than 3,900 entries were submitted to name the fortunate bird.

Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield submitted the winning name, a punny spin on the queen of modern country music.

The winning name in the governor’s annual turkey-naming contest is “Dolly Pardon.” (Photo/Office of the Governor)

“Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest,” said Whitmer. “Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition.”

Whitmer concluded, “I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”