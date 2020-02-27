Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Dominik Shine played his college hockey career for the Northern Michigan Wildcats from 2013 to 2017, racking up almost 100 points in 131 games.

Dominik remembers circling the calendar twice a season because he knew the games against the rival Michigan Tech Huskies were specifically important.

“It’s always exciting. I remember going there, you’re excited to play and the fans are excited. It means just a little bit more. It’s almost like a playoff game in the regular season is how I would describe it and I know the guys are getting pumped for it and I hope they do well,” said Dominik Shine, Forward, Grand Rapids Griffins.

When he hit the ice, either at the Berry or the MacInnes Arena, Dominik could feel the rivalry tension in the air.

“I would say it’s double of what it usually is in a regular season game,” said Shine.

“You can just feel the buzz and sometimes people don’t realize, but the players can feel it the second you get out on the ice. Everyone in the crowd is excited and engaged and I think it really helps when we have those fans out there supporting us and it makes guys want to play that much harder.”

At the end of his senior season, Dominik signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Detroit Red Wings AHL team, the same season they went on to win the Calder Cup.

Dominik said it was an incredible journey to tag along for, but it helped him get an idea of how much work he needs to put in to succeed as a pro hockey player.

“It’s tough. In college, I think the most games I played was just shy of 40 and in the AHL, we’re playing 76 games, so it’s really tough. It’s just a lot more games, you need to be ready every night and you have a lot less time to train and practice you get in college, so I think the biggest transition is just getting used to playing all of those games and being consistent.”