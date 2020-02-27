Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Dominik Shine played his college hockey career for the Northern Michigan Wildcats from 2013 to 2017, racking up almost 100 points in 131 games.

Dominik remembers circling the calendar twice a season because he knew the games against the rival Michigan Tech Huskies were specifically important.

“It’s always exciting. I remember going there, you’re excited to play and the fans are excited. It means just a little bit more. It’s almost like a playoff game in the regular season is how I would describe it and I know the guys are getting pumped for it and I hope they do well,” said Dominik Shine, Forward, Grand Rapids Griffins.

When he hit the ice, either at the Berry or the MacInnes Arena, Dominik could feel the rivalry tension in the air.

“I would say it’s double of what it usually is in a regular season game,” said Shine.

“You can just feel the buzz and sometimes people don’t realize, but the players can feel it the second you get out on the ice. Everyone in the crowd is excited and engaged and I think it really helps when we have those fans out there supporting us and it makes guys want to play that much harder.”

At the end of his senior season, Dominik signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Detroit Red Wings AHL team, the same season they went on to win the Calder Cup.

Dominik said it was an incredible journey to tag along for, but it helped him get an idea of how much work he needs to put in to succeed as a pro hockey player.

“It’s tough. In college, I think the most games I played was just shy of 40 and in the AHL, we’re playing 76 games, so it’s really tough. It’s just a lot more games, you need to be ready every night and you have a lot less time to train and practice you get in college, so I think the biggest transition is just getting used to playing all of those games and being consistent.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview"

Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry"

Blackrocks Brewery Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blackrocks Brewery Expansion"

Houghton City Council new marijuana ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houghton City Council new marijuana ordinance"

Treating rare disorders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treating rare disorders"