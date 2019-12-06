Donation and volunteers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and Toy Drive

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Christmas season is a very busy time of year for The Salvation Army of Marquette County.

One of their major fundraisers is the Red Kettle Campaign. People are encouraged to donate whatever they can give wherever they see a red kettle at store across the U.P.

The Salvation is also looking for volunteers to ring bells at those stations. To register to volunteer, click here. Jandrons Fine Jewelry is also holding a promotion for people who volunteer.

Captain Doug Winters from The Salvation Army of Marquette County spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the campaign as well as their annual toy drive.

The toy drive benefits families in need in Marquette County with toys collected from the Mining Journal’s Cheer Club collection drive and Toys for Tots.

New this year, the toy distribution will be where Yonkers was in the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

For more information click here.

