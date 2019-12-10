Donations needed for Toys for Tots

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Christmas is almost here which can be difficult time for some families in the Upper Peninsula.

Toys for Tots in Marquette County has been collecting toys since October to make the holidays a little brighter for children in need.

The collection is wrapping up on December 16th and 17 and then the items will be distributed.

Tracey Tippett, the coordinator of Toys for Tots in Marquette County spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

Local 3 is one of the drop-off locations for Toys for Tots. Items can be dropped off at the station at 3165 Wright Street in Marquette Township.

