Donations to a local firehouse

CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — When it comes to emergency response teams, there is a true brother & sisterhood. So much so that complete strangers from across the state donate old equipment that smaller stations like Chassell Township would cherish.

Curt Judson, Chief, Chassell Township Fire Department said, “We got probably between $600,000 to a million dollars worth of turn-out gear and equipment.”

Many U.P. Fire Departments are not career departments, but volunteer, making their budget microscopic.

Every year, career departments upgrade their equipment. It’s so frequent that these departments decided to donate their so-called “old equipment” to smaller volunteer stations like Chassell Township.

All of the equipment was donated by an organization in lower Michigan called “From Our Firehouse to Yours: Keeping It In the Family” and they provided Chassell with almost too much equipment.

“Generators were donated, there was extraction tools, there was portable pumps, there was some ice rescue gear, and that all went pretty quick, but the turn-out gear, there was so much turn out gear that we could probably still dress 3 to 4 departments with what turn-out gear is left,” said Chief Judson.

If you’re a local station in need of some equipment, Chief Judson recommends that you reach out to him.

The Chassell Township Fire Department has a trailer full of equipment that they need gone by Winter.