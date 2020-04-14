Donations to Salvation Army coronavirus response efforts to be matched by anonymous donor

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – An anonymous donor will provide a match grant to The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan’s (WUM) coronavirus response efforts.

In order to receive the $125,000 donation, WUM must raise up to $125,000 in cash donations from April 13 until June 1.

“With a record number of layoffs and reduced work hours, the need for assistance continues to rise. Providing meals for hungry families, the elderly and children out of school is a top priority,” said Major David Minks. “Your donations will help us respond quickly to the most vulnerable among us.”

Here’s how you can help, according to The Salvation Army:

