Don’t eat that: Friday food recalls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you are making meal plans for the weekend, be sure they don’t include food listeria or an allergic reaction. Four new recalls were issued on Friday morning. Here’s a rundown of what to avoid.

Limena, LLC of Palm Springs, FL. is recalling its one pound blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) semi-soft cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled “Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese)” was distributed to retail stores and through mail orders.

The product has a blue and white label and comes in a 1 lb. (16 oz.), clear plastic vacuum package marked with lot #1041020 on the top. The Expiration date is blank.

Consumers who have purchased the 1 lb. block of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese) are urged to discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (561) 541-5206, M-F, 8 am – 6 pm EST.

Meijer announced a voluntary recall of frozen hard-boiled egg products used on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Meijer is recalling the following products:

UPC – 79379900993 – DICED EGGS FROZEN 5 LB

The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Oct. 25, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2019 at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich. There have been no illnesses reported to date. Store locations are:

The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Mich.

Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

FiveStar Gourmet Foods voluntarily recalled two fresh produce snack products, MiniMeal2Go-ProteinPack 8.25oz and MiniMeal2Go- AvocadoToast 6.75oz. due to the notification from Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that Almark Foods may have supplied single-serve prepackaged Hard Boiled Eggs contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a current foodborne illness investigation.

The MiniMeal2Go products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin in Meijer supermarkets only. Both MiniMeal2Go products come in a 6/8.25-ounce and 6/6.75-ounce clear plastic package marked with specific lots (see chart) with an expiration dates from 12/26/19 through 1/06/20 printed on the film.

Consumers who purchased products listed in the chart below from the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away. For any questions, consumers may contact FiveStar Gourmet Foods at 877-546-8763 (Mon-Fri 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) for the most up-to-date information.

Retailer Brand Item Name Package Weight Item SKU UPC # Lot No States Affected Best By Meijer MiniMeals2Go Protein Pack 6/8.25oz FG10461 8-

50012-

79311-3 34619,34719,

35019,35119,

35219,35719 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio,

Wisconsin 12/26/19,12/27/19,

12/30/19,12/31/19,

01/01/20,01/06/20 Meijer MiniMeals2Go Avocado Toast 6/6.75oz FG10463 8-

50012-

79315-1 34619,34719,

35019,35119,

35219,35719 Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio,

Wisconsin 12/26/19,12/27/19,

12/30/19,12/31/19,

01/01/20,01/06/20

Dianne’s Fine Desserts recalled twenty six cases of product Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 , because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 was distributed through retail wholesale clubs located in MI, IL, IN.

Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 can be identified by the name and product image on the tray. Tray size 17.1875×13.125×2, Lot code 19198 can be found on the top and or bottom of tray side panel.

Consumers who have purchased Sienna Turtle Brownie 8495241115 lot code 19198 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Monday- Friday 9am-5pm EST:

Customer service: 800-435-2253 or at info@diannesfinedesserts.com.

Quality Assurance: 978-463-3824 or at Feedback@diannesfinedesserts.com