Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end

News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Are you excited for an extra hour of sleep?

The clocks will roll back one hour at 2 am, November 3, 2019.

Sunrise and sunset will be about an hour earlier on this day compared to November 2, and there will be more light in the morning.

Because the change happens in the middle of the night for most people, many will turn back the time before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Some also use it as a good time to replace batteries in devices such as smoke detectors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2019"

When is it time for a joint replacement?

Thumbnail for the video titled "When is it time for a joint replacement?"

U.P. House of Terror

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. House of Terror"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT FORECAST 10/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT FORECAST 10/31/2019"

Precious Metals 10-31-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-31-2019"

Stocks 10-31-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-31-2019"