Don’t forget to vote November 6

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson reminds eligible voters to cast ballots in the state’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

“Please take a few minutes to make your voice heard by casting a ballot in the November general election,” Johnson said. “This is your opportunity to make choices for federal, state and local offices, and state and local ballot proposals so I encourage you to make voting a priority.”

The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To check their registration status, citizens may visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at www.Michigan.gov/vote. They can see their sample ballot and find their polling place. Citizens also can find information on absentee voting, Michigan’s voter identification requirement and how to contact their local clerk.

Voters who qualify are encouraged to cast an absentee ballot. As a registered voter, you may obtain an absentee ballot if you are age 60 or older; physically unable to attend the polls without the assistance of another; expecting to be absent from the community in which you are registered for the entire time the polls will be open on Election Day; in jail awaiting arraignment or trial; unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons or will be working as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence.

Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to put those ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure timely delivery. Those who wish to receive their absentee ballot by mail must submit their application by 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, but should apply as soon as possible in order to ensure there is adequate time for delivery and return of the ballot through the U.S. Postal Service. Absentee ballots can be obtained in person anytime through 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Voters who request an absentee ballot in person on Monday, Nov. 5, must fill out the ballot in the clerk’s office. Emergency absentee ballots are available under certain conditions through 4 p.m. on Election Day.

A specially equipped voting station is available at each polling location for use by voters with disabilities.

Election officials are expecting voter turnout to exceed levels ordinarily seen in mid-term elections.

Michigan voters also are reminded there is no straight ticket voting option available on the ballot for this election. Instead, voters must select a candidate or candidates if the ballot instructions allow for each race in which they wish to cast a vote. Please visit www.Michigan.gov/vote to quickly and easily view the sample ballot for your precinct to familiarize yourself with the candidates and issues appearing on your official ballot to ensure your time spent voting is as short as possible.

Voters are also reminded to refrain from wearing campaign apparel to the polls, such as clothing, hat, or a button, that clearly advocates for or against specific candidates or ballot proposals. Finally, if their schedule permits, voters are urged to avoid the peak voting hours of 7 a.m.–9 a.m. and 4 p.m.–8 p.m. All voters who are standing in line at 8 p.m. when the polls close are entitled to cast a ballot.