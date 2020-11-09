Don’t get caught out in the cold; prepare for winter now

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Winter weather is just around the corner and Governor Whitmer proclaimed November 8 through 14 “winter hazards awareness week.”

“Michiganders are no strangers to winter weather,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’ve proclaimed this week as Michigan’s Winter Hazards Awareness Week to remind everyone to take a few steps to prepare for winter and ensure you and your family are ready for winter weather.”

Marquette County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook Friday with some suggestions for winter travel.

You can also find recommendations for how to stay safe during a snowstorm on ready.gov.