Double Trouble DJ’s to throw Virtual Family Prom this weekend to raise funds for U.P. Children’s Museum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Saturday evening spent dancing the night away all dressed up might seem like a far-fetched idea right now, but Double Trouble Entertainment can bring that to your home this Saturday with their Virtual Family Prom.

From 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. people can follow the link on their Facebook page for a family-friendly upbeat music selection and fun group dances.

“Have dinner, get dressed up, move the coffee table and cut a rug in the middle of their living room and have some fun with us while they’re doing it,” said Bill Digneit, Double Trouble Entertainment. “5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday it’ll be our upbeat cocktail hour, dinner music, however you want to look at that. And then from 6:00 to 8:00 we’re going to be playing radio edit family friendly and we’ll be taking requests on social media so people can write in the songs that they’d like us to play. We do have some prizes to give a way. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”

They will be taking requests live and will be having a contest for the best family prom pics using the #upfamilyprom that people just need to post it on the event page. Winners will be announced at the end of the event.

The event is free for anyone but it’s also a fundraiser for the U.P. Children’s Museum. That night, people can follow a provided link provided to donate to the cause.

For more information on the event, click here. To make a donation to the U.P. Children’s Museum, click here.