Double Trouble Entertainment gets ready to ring in 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 2020 is almost here and Double Trouble Entertainment is hosting the 2020 Ball Drop Bash in Downtown Marquette.

There will be a party at the Masonic Center, with proceeds from the event going to the Ahmed Shriners. Doors open at 9:00pm, offering four cash bars, live music as well as entertainment from Double Trouble DJs.

Live Bands include: Everything Under the Sun, Tease and Reality Bites.

Tickets will be available at the door for $20 per person, or online for $15 per person. Included with your ticket is a complimentary beverage to get the evening started. On top of that, we will have plenty of giveaways and contests throughout the night, including a 50/50 raffle.

Both the Marquette ball drop and the NYC ball drop will be streamed live inside throughout the building.

For people who would like to just attend the ball drop, Washington Street will be blocked off for that annual event.

Bill Digneit with Double Trouble Entertainment and Jason Lee from 94.9 The Bay spoke with Local 3′ Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets can be found online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-ball-drop-bash-tickets-80503816081

