Downstate school district might drop ‘Redskins’ nickname next week

News
Posted: / Updated:

A supporter of the Redskins name holds a sign at a February 2017 meeting that reaffirmed use of the mascot in Paw paw.

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — The leader of a school district in southwestern Michigan will recommend that the Redskins nickname be dropped.

Paw Paw Superintendent Rick Reo said he will take the message to the school board on March 9. Reo says the nickname is an obstacle to welcoming all students. Reo joined the district in 2018, first as high school principal and now superintendent.

The Paw Paw board voted in 2017 to keep the nickname and mascot. The American Civil Liberties Union last year asked the U.S. Education Department to investigate a “racially hostile environment” for Native American students at Paw Paw’s high school. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Knocking out cancer in late stages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knocking out cancer in late stages"

U.P. native fighting fire with fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. native fighting fire with fire"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/4/2020"

Precious Metals 3-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-3-2020"

Stocks 33-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 33-3-2020"

Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other Ore Dock Brewing Company Events"