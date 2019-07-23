Downstate social worker allegedly violates 11 public health codes regarding sexual misconduct

MICHIGAN– Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, on behalf of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), filed an administrative complaint against social worker Charles Jax of Warren, MI. LARA summarily suspended Mr. Jax’s Social Work license based on allegations of sexual misconduct with patients, offering services in exchange for sexual favors, and other violations of the Michigan Public Health Code.

“LARA works to protect the public from health care professionals who violate the law and threaten the safety of their patients,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “We appreciate Attorney General Nessel’s collaboration with our department during the course of this case which resulted in the suspension of the social worker’s license.”

The Michigan Public Health Code provides for summary suspension of professional licenses when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.

“Michigan citizens should be able to seek assistance from health professionals without fear that licensees will engage in inappropriate conduct, sexual or otherwise,” said Nessel.

According to the complaint, Jax’s behavior alleges 11 violations of the Public Health Code, which include:

Sexual Misconduct

Offering practice-related services in exchange for sexual favors

Taking advantage of a professional relationship or exploiting others to further his personal and/or business interests

Involvement in or solicitation of a sexual relationship with a client

Negligence and a failure to provide due care

Incompetence

Lack of good moral character

A betrayal of professional confidence

Actions inconsistent with the code of ethics

A dual relationship with a client

A conflict of interest

The summary suspension and administrative complaint are strictly actions on Jax’s social worker license in the State of Michigan.

An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the Public Health Code.

LARA encourages all concerned residents, patients, parents, and peers to file complaints against licensed health professionals who may allegedly be engaging in conduct that puts the public's health, safety or welfare at risk.