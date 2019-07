The search continues today for a downstate teenager who has not been heard from since Saturday.

Michigan State Police say Brad Alan Houck, 16, of Cadillac left his home of his own accord Saturday around 2 p.m. and has not had contact with family or friends.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is about 5′ 10″ and weighs about 135 pounds.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, call the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police at (231) 779-6040.