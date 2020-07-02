Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions to in-person market on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, sponsored by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, is transitioning to a physical, in-person market starting Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Sara Johnson, the market manager spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the transition.

Relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for our region make this transition possible. It is important to note that the market is classified as an essential food retailer and customers should treat it as such. The market will not be the lively community gathering space it has been in the past. Several trademark elements, such as music, children’s activities, food demonstrations, and product sampling will be discontinued for the time being. There will be no onsite food consumption allowed. These efforts are meant to create a swift shopping experience that will allow customers to gather their goods safely, and return home. The number of market vendors will be greatly reduced to allow for proper social distancing. Customers can expect to find essential goods being offered for sale such as food, personal hygiene, and pet foods and treats.

Guidelines for market customers include the following:

Choose 1-2 healthy people per household to shop.

All shoppers are required to wear a mask or face covering.

Shoppers must be COVID-19 symptom-free. If you are sick, please stay home.

Maintain 6 feet distance between yourself and others while in line.

Do not touch any products, vendors will select items for you.

Please be patient and respectful of all staff, volunteers, vendors, and fellow shoppers during your visit.

The physical market will accept several payment methods. All food assistance programs will be accepted including EBT Bridge Card, P-EBT Bridge Card, Double Up Food Bucks, Project FRESH WIC, Market/Senior FRESH, and Hoophouses for Health. The market will not be issuing any Market Money this year, however, all vendors will accept Market Money from previous seasons. Customers are strongly encouraged to bring cash to purchase goods as not all vendors are able to accept credit or debit cards.

The Online Marketplace will be discontinued for the time being. The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market will look to bring this valuable resource back if COVID-19 guidelines change. Future seasons will also look to incorporate this offering as part of its regular line up.

To learn more about the Physical In-Person Market please visit www.mqtfarmersmarket.com. To stay up to date with market happenings follow the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market on Instagram, @mqtfarmersmarket, or at www.facebook.com/mqtfarmersmarket.

For more information about the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, please contact Sara Johnson, Market Manager at (906) 362-3276 or farmersmarket@downtownmarquette.org