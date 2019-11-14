Downtown Marquette’s new holiday parking hours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Enforcement of the metered parking and 2-hour customer parking areas in downtown Marquette are suspended after 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Visitors can park within the district, including North Third St., the lower and upper levels of Bluff St. parking ramp, Commons Lot, Main Street lots, Lakeshore Blvd. lot, Rock St. lot, East Baraga Ave. lot, and Spring St. lot.

Holiday parking excludes handicapped spots, 24-hour reserved or loading zones.

Overnight parking restrictions will still be enforced.

The holiday parking will end on Wednesday, Jan. 1.