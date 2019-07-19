Dozens of cats need a loving home

MUNISING AND IRONWOOD — 21 cats are currently up for adoption at the Alger County Animal Shelter. It’s been a while since they’ve been this full.



Carmen Kee is an animal caregiver at the Alger County Animal Shelter. She says, “It’s sad but we’re giving them the care they need. I get emotional, sorry.”



Some of the cats are strays but others were surrendered by people.

Kee says, “They come to the realization that they can’t afford to keep their cats or provide proper vet care and they reach out to us to surrender. Or, if somebody is moving. If they rent they can’t always take them because a lot of places now don’t allow pets.”



The Alger County Animal Shelter currently has a discounted adoption price of $20 for cats 2-years or older. Dusty Rose is one of the cats up for adoption and she’s been at the shelter since February.

Lisa Holcomb is the Alger County Animal Shelter Board Vice President. She says, “Our adoption form is on our webpage www.algercountyanimalshelter.com. You can download it, print it and send it in, email it in or fax it in. Come in during regular business hours to take a look and pick up an application.”



Even though they’re at capacity it doesn’t mean they won’t still take in other cats or kittens.



Holcomb adds, “All we ask is that you call or message us first if you need to surrender or if you find a stray.”



The H.O.P.E. Animal Shelter in Ironwood is also bursting at the seams with cats. They have a total of 31 and right now their adoption fee for adult cats is half the normal cost.