Drive-through testing site for COVID-19 now available in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A drive-through testing side is now available to all community members currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

This effort was coordinated by Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

“Increasing the number of tests in the community will provide us a better understanding of the local

relationship of the virus and how it is impacting our community,” said Kate Beer, health officer for Western U.P. Health Department.

Anyone wishing to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms may call toll free number 844-947-4854. A

representative will ask a few screening questions to determine if the caller is a candidate to receive a COVID-19 test from the convenience of their vehicle. Individuals who screen positive will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive-through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make, and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing services are being provided by Upper Great Lakes Houghton Family Health Center. The drive-through test site, located on Michigan Technological University’s campus at the Gates Tennis Center, will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 drive-through test screenings and appointments are only available by phone. Individuals participating in drive-through testing must present and remain in their vehicles during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to

complete. Currently, test results are received within 4-6 days. However, this may vary as the volume of tests taken may significantly increase over the next few weeks. Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis initially serving 30 individuals per day. Adjustments may be made to accommodate more individuals daily pending public interest and the availability of supplies and equipment.

For more information, about Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center, including the opportunity to

schedule a virtual telehealth visit, go to www.uglhealth.org and for more information about the

Western U.P. Health Department and COVID-19 information and resources visit www.wuphd.org.