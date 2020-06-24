Driver causes intentional damage to Schoolcraft County Courthouse property, courthouse closed Wednesday

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Around 5:00 am on Wednesday, officers from the Manistique Public Safety Department were dispatched to the Schoolcraft County Courthouse, 300 Walnut Street, Manistique for the report of Malicious Destruction of Property.

Upon investigation, officers determined that a vehicle had driven onto the front lawn of the courthouse whereupon the driver intentionally spun the vehicle in circles, causing major damage to the grass. A sign was also left on the property indicating that the suspect was upset with the Michigan Department of Human Services, which has offices in the courthouse building.

There was no entry made or damage done to the courthouse building. Officers then contacted Schoolcraft County officials who decided that the building would be closed for the day for investigation purposes but that normal operations would resume on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Additional investigation determined that the suspect vehicle was a full size, white in color, Chevrolet Silverado, crew cab pickup truck. The investigation into this incident continues and Manistique Public Safety would like anyone with information to contact the department at (906) 341-2133 or (906) 341-2134.