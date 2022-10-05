(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Authorities said the driver gave a unique reason for driving that fast. Her phone was covering the speedometer.

The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to make sure that drivers put down phones.

The post also included the hashtag ‘BuckleUpPhoneDown’.