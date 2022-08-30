CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a camper. On August 28 around 11 a.m., a call came in of a reported two-vehicle crash on Hwy P and 19th Avenue just south of Cumberland.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The initial investigation reportedly showed a woman didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit a truck pulling a large camper.

The woman was sent to a hospital with ‘unknown’ injuries. There were four people in the truck pulling the camper.

Two of the occupants in the truck were treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. One was reportedly airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital with serious injuries. The last passenger was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway was closed for an hour and a single lane was closed for two more hours. Officials wanted to thank multiple towing companies for helping clear the road and scene.

No additional information was provided at this time.