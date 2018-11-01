Drivers and pedestrians: Watch out for each other

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The Michigan Secretary of State says most traffic incidents involving pedestrians occur in the fall and winter. In Michigan since 2013, there have been over 100 pedestrian fatalities in November alone. Please keep the following tips in mind to help everyone stay safe.

When Driving:

ALWAYS be on the lookout for pedestrians, especially at intersections and in areas of high traffic, such as city centers, near playgrounds and in school zones.

Remember that pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users and are much more likely to suffer serious injury or death in a crash than someone in a vehicle.

Pedestrians, along with bicyclists, motorcyclists and moped riders, can be more difficult to see because of their size. Give them extra room especially when visibility is limited, such as at night, or in bad weather.

Never attempt to pass a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross.

If you see a pedestrian with a white cane or guide dog, avoid honking the horn or revving the engine. These noises are distracting and cover important audible cues used by the blind. Also avoid blocking designated crosswalks. This makes it especially difficult for a visually impaired or blind person to cross the street.

When Walking:

Use crosswalks or paths whenever possible. Look both ways twice and make eye contact with drivers.

Avoid distracted walking. Don’t let your devices prevent you from paying attention to your surroundings.

Wear clothing that makes it easier to be seen. Bright colors are best during the day, while reflective clothing should be worn at night.

Joggers:

Be alert for joggers who may be running along roadways. Joggers should wear reflective clothing, use sidewalks or roadway shoulders facing oncoming traffic, and avoid jogging at night, dawn, dusk or during bad weather.

Don’t be distracted

The Brown City Banner newspaper recently ran an editorial calling on all drivers, especially younger ones, to refrain from distracted behavior when operating a vehicle.

“Any time a driver is distracted can result in a crash. It only takes a second. We call them crashes, and not accidents, because an ‘accident’ implies it may not have been willful. Choosing to use a cellphone or allow oneself to become distracted, however, is a crash that could’ve been avoided had the driver remained focused…” the Banner stated.

