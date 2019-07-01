Driving safe throughout the Fourth of July holiday

MARQUETTE COUNTY– Today is the first day of the two-week ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

With the Fourth of July this week, celebrations will be held in honor of the holiday and extra patrols will be out looking for impaired drivers. During last year’s Fourth of July holiday, there were seven traffic fatalities with at least one crash involving alcohol.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.

Local law enforcement also says extra patrols will be out looking for other violations as well.

“Let’s all take the extra time to get to our destinations safely,” said Capt. Mike Laurila, Marquette City Police. “Of course keep the phones down when driving. Let’s not be distracted when driving. It’s just a good reminder for all of us, myself included that it’s going to be a busy time.”

Capt. Laurila says with many events in the Marquette area throughout the week like the parade, the International Food Festival and the fireworks show, there will be a lot of bicyclists and foot traffic mixed in with heavy vehicle traffic that is expected.

“It’s just a good reminder that to just take some extra time and be safe and be cautious when traveling to your destination,” said Capt. Laurila.

If you plan on traveling, here are some things to remember:

-Leave earlier than you normally would to give yourself time.

-Always be on the lookout for pedestrians and bicyclists.

-Put away your phone or other items that might be distracting such as food, makeup and reading material.

-If you do plan on consuming alcohol, choose a designated driver before celebrating.

The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign runs from now until July 14.