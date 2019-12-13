Driving tips during snowy conditions

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt stopped by earlier to discuss what drivers, like myself, can do during these snowy conditions.

Local 3 talked to Sheriff Zyburt at our studio in Marquette Township after he drove back from a meeting in Escanaba and said that the visibility is the main issue drivers should be concerned with.

“Well, a lot of times with animals, you are told don’t swerve because more often then not you’re going to get hurt,” said Sheriff Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just hold onto that wheel and just keep going straight. If it’s another car, of course, you are going to react and try to avoid it and go to the right. You never want to go to the left because of potential oncoming traffic and that type of thing, but your best defense is going slow and keeping a good distance behind the car that’s in front of you.”

On a day like Thursday, Sheriff Zyburt sees more and more drivers getting stuck in one type of location around the county.

“A lot of times at the intersection is where the people have the problem of getting stuck. Put on your four-way flashers, so you can be seen, and you can try to flag someone down, but try to get a wrecker there as soon as possible and call 911, just to let them know so they can send an available police car out to standby as you get out,” said Sherrif Zyburt.

Sheriff Zyburt recommends veering right, out of the way of on-coming traffic when you find yourself sliding out of control on the road.

He says 95% of rear endings are due to drivers following the car ahead of them too closely. He believes it pays to have that distance between cars.

The law says that the driver must have their vehicle under control at all times, so please take your time and drive safely out there.