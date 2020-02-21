Drunk driver crashes into deputy sheriff’s patrol car in Chippewa County

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning of a deputy sheriff vehicle being crashed into by a drunk driver during a traffic stop.

The deputy sheriffs were on a traffic stop on the I-75 Business Spur just after 10 p.m. on February 20 when the incident occurred.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle crashed into the back passenger corner of the patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then slid up the passenger side of the patrol vehicle and into the snowbank.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the contributing factors of the incident were due to the intoxication of the driver and the driver’s windshield being completely covered in ice.

Both deputy sheriffs were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and self-transported themselves to War Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

The drunk driver was arrested and stated to be arraigned Friday morning in the 91st District Court.