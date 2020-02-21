Drunk driver crashes into deputy sheriff’s patrol car in Chippewa County

News
Posted: / Updated:

Picture courtesy of Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning of a deputy sheriff vehicle being crashed into by a drunk driver during a traffic stop.

The deputy sheriffs were on a traffic stop on the I-75 Business Spur just after 10 p.m. on February 20 when the incident occurred.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle crashed into the back passenger corner of the patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then slid up the passenger side of the patrol vehicle and into the snowbank.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the contributing factors of the incident were due to the intoxication of the driver and the driver’s windshield being completely covered in ice.

Both deputy sheriffs were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and self-transported themselves to War Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

The drunk driver was arrested and stated to be arraigned Friday morning in the 91st District Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Shiras Planetarium February Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiras Planetarium February Update Part Two"

Shiras Planetarium February Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiras Planetarium February Update"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/21/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Marquette gets big road win over Houghton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Marquette gets big road win over Houghton"

Food for dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for dogs"

Boys HS Basketball: Marquette captures Victor's Cup; Copper Kings take down Westwood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Marquette captures Victor's Cup; Copper Kings take down Westwood"