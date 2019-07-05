Drunk driving accident in Marquette

MARQUETTE — On Thursday at approximately 11:47 p.m., Officers of the Marquette Police Department responded to the area of South Third Street and Mather Street for a single vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and made contact with the vehicle driver and passenger.

The passenger was entrapped in the vehicle and found to have been impaled on a metal pipe.

Investigation of the crash revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on Third Street when it ran off the end of the roadway striking a utility pole, fence and trees before coming to rest.

The driver, 23-year-old Dustin Garner from West Virginia, was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury.

The passenger, a 22-year-old male from Ohio, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UPHS-Marquette where he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted on scene by the Marquette Fire Department, Forsyth Township EMS, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, NMU Police Department, and Marquette BLP.