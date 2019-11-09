Drunken Pennsylvania man placed in jail with his vacuum

News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a man struggling to walk down the Clearfield Shawville Highway with a vacuum cleaner on Thursday, November 7.

Jason Schmoke, 38, was seen walking the white fog line of the highway, in and out of traffic, struggling with a large box containing his Bissell vacuum cleaner.

Police identified Schmoke and found that he had a warrant for unpaid fines. They report Schmoke was also drinking alcohol while on probation with a no-alcohol clause.

Charges have been filed for public drunkenness. Schmoke was reportedly taken to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed with his vacuum.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/10/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/10/2019"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2019"

NMU hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU hockey"

Fixing nasal congestion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fixing nasal congestion"

People taste indigenous food

Thumbnail for the video titled "People taste indigenous food"