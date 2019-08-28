E-cigarettes and vaping linked to severe respiratory illness

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is currently investigating reports of e-cigarette/vaping-associated respiratory illnesses. As of August 27, 2019, MDHHS is reviewing six cases; all diagnosed in the last 60 days.
E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as:
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Cough
- Fever
- Nausea and vomiting
Symptoms may occur long after the use of a device.
“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we want Michiganders to be aware using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS state epidemiologist. “E-cigarettes/vaping products can contain harmful chemicals that can result in damage to a user’s lungs, heart or other body systems.”
So far, all cases that have been reported are in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. Cases range in age from 19 to 29 years old.
203 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarrete use have been reported in 23 states, as of August 23, 2019.
The Michigan investigation has not identified a specific brand of device or e-liquid that is causing these illnesses, so far. Similar to reports across the nation, there does not appear to be an infectious cause of the illnesses.
MDHHS is working closely with state and federal partners during this national outbreak investigation. Physicians caring for patients with pulmonary illnesses that have a history of e-cigarette and/or vaping use should immediately report these cases to their local health department.