Eagle Mine extends its life of mine

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Eagle Mine’s life has been extended by more than a year to mid-2025.

Eagle Mine and Lundin Mining announced an increase in the probable mineral reserve estimate for the Eagle East ore body. Underground infill and extension drilling from the past year has increased the Eagle East mineral reserve estimate to 2.3 million tonnes at 3.2% nickel and 2.6% copper.

“The announcement today is a direct result of the dedication and hard work of Eagle’s 400 employees and contractors,” said Kristen Mariuzza, Managing Director at Eagle Mine. “It is exciting to be part of a successful operation and we look forward to celebrating the extension of our mine life.”

“Our increased mine life allows us to continue to contribute to the economic well-being of our local communities,” said Matt Johnson, Manager of External Relations. “We will further strengthen our economic impact on the local community by continuing to pay taxes and strengthen local jobs.”

“We will continue to work as we always have – with the highest standards of safety, environmental protection, and community engagement,” said Mariuzza.